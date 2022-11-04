A place - Milligan Creek

Milligan Creek runs under Herns Mill Historic Covered Bridge just outside of Lewisburg on Oct. 22. The mill was built in 1884 and is one of two remaining covered bridges in Greenbrier County. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video