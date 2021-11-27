A Place - Last Light

Editor’s note: Last Sunday, we started a photo column called “A Place” to capture and publish pictures that speak to the pastoral, rural and haunting beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. Also, we said we would accept contributions from our readers, the best of which will be added to our online gallery and, occasionally, published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. And so it is today, in our second installment, Jeff Almond, a Beckley photographer, offers up this image. Send your submissions to dcain@register-herald.com.
