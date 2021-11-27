A Place - Last Light

photo by Jeff Almond, of BeckleyJeffrey Almond titled his photo “C.O. Smith Barn – Dry Hill Raleigh County,’’ which is on target. The photo was taken a year ago January – January 8, 2020, to be exact – out on Raleigh County Route 4, otherwise known as Dry Hill Road. The barn is owned by the Smith family and located near Mt.Calvary Baptist Church. And if the reddish glow of the setting sun provides any warmth, it would have been welcomed back then. Temps dropped to 29 degrees Fahrenheit overnight after hitting 40 during daylight hours.