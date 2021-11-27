A Place - Last Light

photo by Jeff Almond, of BeckleyJeffrey Almond titled his photo “C.O. Smith Barn – Dry Hill Raleigh County,’’ which is on target. The photo was taken a year ago January – January 8, 2020, to be exact – out on Raleigh County Route 4, otherwise known as Dry Hill Road. The barn is owned by the Smith family and located near Mt.Calvary Baptist Church. And if the reddish glow of the setting sun provides any warmth, it would have been welcomed back then. Temps dropped to 29 degrees Fahrenheit overnight after hitting 40 during daylight hours.

Editor’s note: Last Sunday, we started a photo column called “A Place” to capture and publish pictures that speak to the pastoral, rural and haunting beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. Also, we said we would accept contributions from our readers, the best of which will be added to our online gallery and, occasionally, published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. And so it is today, in our second installment, Jeff Almond, a Beckley photographer, offers up this image. Send your submissions to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video