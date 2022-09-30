A place - last cut

Johnny Arbuckle's land in Lewisburg off Route 219 produced 200 bales of hay.A tractor pulls a round baler through the last cut of hay for the year on Johnny Arbuckle’s land outside Lewisburg off Route 219. All hay area harvested last year in West Virginia totaled 518,000 acres, down 22,000 acres from 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Hay, grown in West Virginia to feed the state’s livestock, is the state’s No. 1 crop, providing 2 percent of West Virginia’s total agricultural receipts. Most hay in the state is grown for on-farm consumption.Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, a selection of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions. To keep this standing feature rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

