Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, a selection of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions. To keep this standing feature rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
A place - last cut
