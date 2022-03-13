A Place - Greenbrier River Trail

Amateur photographer Karen Cohen of Renick says the Greenbrier River Trail changes ever so slightly each time she pays a weekly visit, which serves as a long walk with the family dog. And now, a reflection of winter trees as the Earth turns toward spring and a new coat of foliage. The Greenbrier River Trail, a linear state park, is a 78-mile former railroad now used for hiking, biking and horseback riding. It is the longest trail of its kind in West Virginia.

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

