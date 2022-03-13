A Place - Greenbrier River Trail

Amateur photographer Karen Cohen of Renick says the Greenbrier River Trail changes ever so slightly each time she pays a weekly visit, which serves as a long walk with the family dog. And now, a reflection of winter trees as the Earth turns toward spring and a new coat of foliage. The Greenbrier River Trail, a linear state park, is a 78-mile former railroad now used for hiking, biking and horseback riding. It is the longest trail of its kind in West Virginia.