a place - Grassy Meadows

A tired, red barn reflects the failing light of an early evening on Grassy Meadows Road in Grassy Meadows south of Dawson in Greenbrier County on Thursday. Grassy Meadows is an unincorporated community, 7 miles east-southeast of Meadow Bridge. Grassy Meadows had a post office at one time, opening on June 15, 1858. It closed on June 25, 2011.Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first several months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video