a place - Grassy Meadows

A tired, red barn reflects the failing light of an early evening on Grassy Meadows Road in Grassy Meadows south of Dawson in Greenbrier County on Thursday. Grassy Meadows is an unincorporated community, 7 miles east-southeast of Meadow Bridge. Grassy Meadows had a post office at one time, opening on June 15, 1858. It closed on June 25, 2011.Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald