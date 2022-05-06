a place - fog lifting north of Lewisburg

Jenny Harnish/The Register-HeraldThe sun rises as fog lifts over farm buildings off U.S. 219 north of Lewisburg on Thursday. Early mornings in May are often filled with fog that covers low-lying areas. When the sun rises, it warms the air and the ground, and the fog droplets slowly evaporate. Fog forms overnight as the air near the ground cools and stabilizes. When this cooling causes the air to reach saturation, fog will form. Photographically, it’s best to capture fog right before and after sunrise.

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: If this is your first visit, welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We will continue to accept contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video