A Place - first snow at Mash Fork Falls

photo by Jeff Almond, special to The Register-HeraldLocated in Camp Creek State Park in Mercer County, Mash Fork empties into Camp Creek, which empties into the Bluestone River. Known to run dry in the summer, the falls are at their best after a rain or during the winter or spring. Here, the photo was shot the afternoon of Jan. 4 after the first snowfall of the year. To get to the falls, take the Camp Creek exit, Exit 20, off the West Virginia Turnpike. Camp Creek State Park and Forest is known not only for its beautiful falls, but also for camping. With nearly 6,000 acres of forest, 35 miles of trails and seven miles of seasonally stocked trout streams, there is something for every hiker, biker, horseback rider and angler to explore. The area was officially named a state park in 1987.