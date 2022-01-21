Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
A Place - first snow at Mash Fork Falls
Portia Ann Washington Calloway, 65, of Waldorf, MD, formerly of Mt. Hope, died Jan. 1, 2022. For more information visit briscoe-tonicfuneralhome.com or call 301-632-6624. Submitted by Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.
Charles Michael Calloway, 64, of Lawton, OK, formerly of Mt. Hope, WV, died Jan. 15, 2022. For more information visit howardharrisfs.com or call 580-353-8838. Submitted by Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.
Feb 17, 1953 - Jan 12, 2022 Rayburn Bragg Buchanan, 68, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his home. He was born February 17, 1953, in Welch, WV to the late Norman Buchanan and Madeline Blevins Buchanan. Rayburn was a coal miner in Beckley for 15 years and enj…
Clarissa Renee Crist, 32, of Hico, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 16, 2022. She was a member of Mt. Cove Baptist Church. She was the daughter of Joseph (Kitty) Crist and mother, Renee Carte. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Harley Vest, Jr. She is survived by…
Mr. Kevin Louis Swafford, 39, of Beckley, died January 2, 2022. Service 1:00PM Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor Chapel, Beckley. Friends, while wearing masks and observing social distancing, may view one hour prior.