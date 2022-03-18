A Place - evening meal at Green Farm cabin

Dewey Houck, for The Register-HeraldCaptured by a stealthcam, a red-headed woodpecker is having his evening meal. Denny Houck sent the photo along. The red-headed woodpecker is a charismatic and colorful species. Its eye-catching plumage gives this bird a number of whimsical nicknames, including flag bird, flying checker-board, jellycoat, patriotic bird, and shirt-tail bird. They are noisy as well as colorful, vocalizing with a variety of harsh “churrs” and rising “queery” calls. According to the American Bird Conservancy, the woodpecker’s preferred habitat is open groves with abundant snags for nesting and roosting. The species is in decline, caused by habitat loss from development of bottomland forest and suppression of fires found naturally in some forest ecosystems.