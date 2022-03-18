Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
A Place - evening meal at Green Farm cabin
- The Register-Herald
Obituaries
[br]GRANITE FALLS [ndash] Mrs. Betty Sue Hatcher, 80, Granite Falls, NC passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with Parkinson's. Born on November 30, 1941, in Fitzpatrick, WV. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Lula Slocum. In a…
Alice Maye Richardson, 87, of Glen Rogers, died March 14, 2022, at RGH. Service 2 pm Sunday, March 20, Glen Fork Church of God, Glen Fork. Burial Pine Grove Cemetery, Ravencliff. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
Clyde Amos, 88, of Glen Rogers, died March 16, 2022, at home. Service 2 pm Sunday, March 20, at Glen Fork Church of God, Glen Fork. Burial Pine Grove Cemetery, Ravencliff. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
John William, 64, of Bolt, died March 13, 2022, Bowers Hospice House. Service 1 pm Monday, March 21, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.