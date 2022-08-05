a place - Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

Holly Bess Kincaid, for The Register-Herald

“A winding journey through the West Virginia hills and seemingly through time brought me to Cass,” said amateur photographer Holly Bess Kinkaid. Cass is a Census-designated place on the Greenbrier River in Pocahontas County, a historic town that has its roots in the lumber industry. Kinkaid’s grandparents lived in the town for a time, she said. Visitors can stroll through the quaint town, enjoy a meal or even take a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad. The sights and sounds are worth the journey down memory lane.

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in The Register-Herald. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video