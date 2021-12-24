A Place - Camp Creek Park

by Kathy Neil, special to The Register-HeraldCamp Creek State Park and Forest is perhaps best known for beautiful waterfalls and great camping with four campgrounds, all of which include picnic tables, grills and fire rings, and all of which are open year round, weather permitting. With nearly 6,000 acres of lush forest, 35 miles of trails and seven miles of seasonally stocked trout streams, there is something for every camper to explore and enjoy. But amateur photographer Kathy Neil found something else at the park – sunflowers, shot in August on a Sunday afternoon. She says Camp Creek, located in Mercer County just south of the Raleigh County line, is “a magical place any time of year. It’s a place of peace for me. Every time I go to the woods, I learn or see something new.”

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be added to our online gallery and, occasionally, published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few weeks in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

