Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
A place - Boone County
- The Register-Herald
