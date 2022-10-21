A place - Boone County

Brilliant fall colors show themselves along Route 99 in Boone County Wednesday. The two-lane highway boasts several lookout points including Emerson Stover Scenic Overlook overlooking Bolt Mountain. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

