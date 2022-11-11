Bellepoint.jpg

This photo was taken Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. The image was captured at Bellepoint Park in Hinton, W.Va. It shows a unique view of the Bluestone Dam spillway peeking through a tree full of gorgeous autumn leaves.

 Kandace Sizemore of Shady Spring

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video