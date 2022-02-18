A place - backyard cardinal gathering

Dave Castleman/For The Register-HeraldAmateur photographer Dave Castleman captured this picture of cardinals at his Maxwell Hill residence during a snowy January. He said he used an automatic Cannon camera with a 40x zoom lens to capture this shot. “We have lots of cardinals all year long and, of course, other birds as well. Additionally we see lots of other wildlife.” Cardinals are nomigratory birds. Abundant in the Southeast, they have been extending their range northward for decades, and they now brighten winter days with their color and their whistled song as far north as southeastern Canada. Feeders stocked with sunflower seeds may have aided their northward spread.

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

