Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of publishing pictures that speak to the beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers. Thanks to all who have sent submissions. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
editor's pick
A place - atop Snowshoe
- The Register-Herald
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
WEEKLY POLL
Sen. Joe Manchin helped put together a bill that would lower prescription drug costs, extend national health care subsidies, include a 15 percent corporate minimum tax, reduce the deficit by $300 billion and provide for historic spending to address climate change. Do you think he is doing the right thing?
You voted:
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Beckley lifeguards feel hung out to dry
- More firsts for Sauvages at Coalfield Media Day
- Fla. woman dies in Raleigh County wreck
- Beckley mayor apologizes to council member after email
- Westside's Vance getting opportunity to play for "idol"
- Mollohan kicking up storm, thundering up rankings
- Judge denies probation request in Varner case
- Federal suit to be filed against regional jail for deplorable conditions
- Sisters carry on 3rd generation of family tradition
- Work ethic carries WVU Tech's Cook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.