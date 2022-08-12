A place - atop Snowshoe

Holly Bess Kincaid, for The Register-HeraldIt was early summer when amateur photographer Holly Bess Kincaid spent what she calls “a wonderful weekend atop Snowshoe,” taking in the beauty of West Virgina from the 4,848-foot vista. “The monochromatic mountains in contrast to the glow of the setting sun made for a mesmerizing scene to watch as the day drifted away,” she wrote in sending this photo along. Snowshoe the town is an unincorporated community in Pocahontas County, home to Snowshoe the mountain, known for year-round outdoor adventure activities, most notably its ski resort.