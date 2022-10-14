A place - a farm near Alta

A lone tree casts a long shadow from the morning sun as the fog burns off on a farm off of Route 12 near Alta Thursday morning. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video