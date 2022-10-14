Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
editor's pick
A place - a farm near Alta
- The Register-Herald
-
-
Trending Video
WEEKLY POLL
Is the state doing enough to provide for the safety and health of inmates at Southern Regional Jail?
You voted:
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week
- Man gets going in second half to beat Shady (With Gallery)
- No. 11 Mavs shut out No. 6 Cavs in Class A clash
- Three Woodrow wrestlers set for Super 32
- Prep Athlete of the Week: Staying put in backfield helps Dodson achieve record-setting night
- Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
- Conditions at Raleigh County jail prompt federal investigation
- Arrests expected in Saturday Beckley shooting
- Kneeland sets course record at Coalfield Conference
- Veterans deserve better. Staffing at Beckley VAMC needs attention
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.