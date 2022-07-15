A place - 4,848' at thorny flat

Holly Bess Kincaid, special to The Register-HeraldA shot from atop Cheat Mountain at Snowshoe Resort captures a piece of the enduring beauty of the Mountain State. Framed at Thorny Flat, which reaches an elevation of 4,848 feet, the monochromatic mountains contrast to the glow of the setting sun makes for a mesmerizing scene to watch as a summer day drifts away. Best known for its ski slopes in winter, the area also has trails and many acres of backcountry. Two trails, Cupp Run and Shay’s Revenge, have a 1,500-foot vertical drop, the highest in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.