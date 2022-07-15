Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
A place - 4,848' at thorny flat
- The Register-Herald
