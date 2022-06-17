A place -- Route 60

Jenny Harnish/The Register-HeraldA barn off of U.S. 60 near Lewisburg catches the morning light on Wednesday of last week. The national highway is a major east-west transportation asset, stretching 2,655 miles from southwestern Arizona to the Atlantic Ocean coast in Virginia, where it is known locally as Pacific Avenue. In West Virginia, U.S. 60 largely follows the path of the Midland Trail, shadowing Interstate 64, its replacement. From the north, the road first follows the Kanawha River to its source at Gauley Bridge, then climbs out of the river valley and follows a twisting path through Rainelle and back to Interstate 64 at Sam Black Church. This stretch was the last section of U.S. 60 to be bypassed by the Interstate system. I-64 between Beckley and Sam Black Church was not completed and open to traffic until July 15, 1988.

Editor’s note: Welcome to another edition of “A Place,” a photo column with the aim of publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We accept contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first several months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video