A place -- front-yard view in Prosperity

Submitted by Jeff Almond, for The Register-HeraldFrom his front yard in Prosperity, photographer Jeffrey Almond shares the colors of a late winter sky in early March as the backdrop for what he calls his favorite tree, a red maple. The red maple is native to eastern North America and, on average, grows to 40 or 50 feet tall, although some are much higher. Adaptable roots help red maples cope with differing soil types, so they can thrive in a variety of places.

 Submitted photo

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions to be published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com. Thanks in advance.

