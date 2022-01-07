A Place -- first snowfall on Alta Vista Road

Alta Vista Road ends just as abruptly as it begins, branching off from Seneca Trail just south of Ronceverte for a short passage through the rural outback of Greenbrier County. Along the way, the severity of mountain landscapes ease a bit, giving way to more scenic views, rolling pastures and agricultural pursuits – and wherever there is agriculture, there must be a barn, its worn wooden sides painted in red, a gaping hay mow hungry for more winter storage. The first snow of the new year arrived overnight Sunday, covering the brown of late fall with a fresh coat of winter white. And then overnight Thursday into Friday, the area received its second winter storm of the new year, a second layer of snowfall. In these parts, it is a fashionable fit, a coat that looks stylishly refreshed for the season. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald 

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be added to our online gallery and, occasionally, published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few weeks in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

