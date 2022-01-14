A Place -- A snowy path near Brush Road

A snowy path near Brush Road in Lewisburg was photographed Jan. 3 by Register-Herald photographer Jenny Harnish. “It’s hard to get the perfect ideal conditions because the temperatures have to be just right for the snow to stick to the branches perfectly. If it’s too warm, it melts too quickly, and if it’s too cold, it doesn’t always stick.” This photo was taken in the middle of the day. By the end of the day, lots of the branches had lost at least some of their snow. Having blue sky instead of gray sky adds color and makes the snow pop. Driving to take photos in those conditions is difficult because the best roads are the ones that have not been plowed, such as this one. Harnish may have another opportunity to look for snow-laden branches this weekend as another winter storm is forecast for the region.Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be added to our online gallery and, occasionally, published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few weeks in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

