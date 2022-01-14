A Place -- A snowy path near Brush Road

A snowy path near Brush Road in Lewisburg was photographed Jan. 3 by Register-Herald photographer Jenny Harnish. “It’s hard to get the perfect ideal conditions because the temperatures have to be just right for the snow to stick to the branches perfectly. If it’s too warm, it melts too quickly, and if it’s too cold, it doesn’t always stick.” This photo was taken in the middle of the day. By the end of the day, lots of the branches had lost at least some of their snow. Having blue sky instead of gray sky adds color and makes the snow pop. Driving to take photos in those conditions is difficult because the best roads are the ones that have not been plowed, such as this one. Harnish may have another opportunity to look for snow-laden branches this weekend as another winter storm is forecast for the region.Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald