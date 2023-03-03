beckley, w.va. – When Count Basie gives someone a good review as a pianist, that’s pretty high praise. And Basie nicknamed Grammy-nominated pianist and vocalist Judy Carmichael “Stride,” acknowledging the command with which she plays this technically and physically demanding jazz piano style.
You can judge for yourself when Carmichael takes the stage on Thursday, March 9, as part of the Beckley Concert Association’s current season. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium.
Carmichael has taken her infectious style of music and her equally infectious personality everywhere from posh nightclubs in Paris and Melbourne to Carnegie Hall and a Rio concert for 10,000 Brazilians.
For 22 years, Carmichael has produced and hosted “Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired,” which broadcasts on NPR stations across America and podcasts everywhere. She has written two books on stride piano and numerous articles about jazz. Her memoir, “Swinger! A Jazz Girl’s Adventures From Hollywood To Harlem,” was published in January 2018 and her book “Great Inspirations: 22 Years of Jazz Inspired on NPR” was published in August 2022.
Carmichael’s new release “I Love Being Here With You” is her first all-vocal CD boasting an all-star line-up headed by multiple Emmy and Grammy winner Mike Renzi on piano (who served as music director for Peggy Lee, Mel Tormé and countless others) along with celebrated tenor saxophonist Harry Allen (who’s recorded with Tony Bennett and many others) and bassist Jay Leonhart (whose collaborations range from Judy Garland to Sting).
BCA President Scott Worley says the organization always tries to find a concert for jazz lovers in the area, “... and we were thrilled to be able to book someone of the caliber of Judy Carmichael. She is an incredible artist, and this is going to be a very enjoyable concert, for both jazz lovers and people who just enjoy good music.”
Tickets will be available at the door for the concert at $15. The engagement is made possible in part through the special Presenter Initiatives Program of Mid-Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
Only one concert remains in this season of BCA performances. Harpist Meaghan Davis will perform at the Beckley Presbyterian Church on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. For more information about either concert, visit the BCA Facebook page or www.beckleyconcerts.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.