“The world is an emptier, sadder place,” Linda Richmond Dillon recently texted. “Margradel passed away a few minutes ago.”
My husband and I were among the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of folks stunned by the loss of this larger than life octogenarian. When Margradel entered the world on July 20, 1932, at her parents’ home on Riley Street in Beckley, she required immediate emergency surgery. The operation was a success and her aunt proclaimed “Edith Margradel” a miracle.
Indeed, Margradel Richmond was a worker of miracles for nearly nine decades.
From a young age, Margradel became an expert record keeper and seeker of information. She utilized her skills in a variety of venues: serving on scores of committees and becoming the leader of various organizations, such as 4-H, the Raleigh County 4-H All Stars, the National and West Virginia Education associations, the Women’s Auxiliary of the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, the Fayette and Raleigh County Genealogical societies, the Grandview Cemetery Association and the Shady Spring District Woman’s Club – to name a few. Since Margradel’s mother and daddy, Edith and Everett Richmond, moved to a farm in Grandview in 1936 when she was three, Margradel was especially interested in preserving the history of that area.
She listened to people talk and tell tales. Carefully, she recorded the stories they told and collected photographs to accompany them, meticulously labeling each picture with names, dates, location, and pertinent family information.
In 1979, the Shady Spring District Woman’s Club published “A History of Shady Spring District,” to which Margradel submitted many of those stories and photographs and assisted with the editing.
Her keen knowledge of local history and her talent for research led Margradel to an award-winning undertaking in 2001. Working with Bob McClure, she edited and published “Oliver’s Diary,” the memories of Oliver Scott, postmaster and store owner at Table Rock in the late 1800s. This book highlighted the happenings of the day with photographs of individuals, families, class pictures, church groups and stories to accompany them. “Oliver’s Diary” contained a treasure trove of information that documented “Weather, Notable Events, and Things Worth Remembering as recorded by Oliver Scott from 1895 to 1901.” Margradel accepted not one penny of the proceeds from the sale of the book, but instead donated everything to the Grandview Cemetery Association for the upkeep of the Grandview, Hunt, Kidwell and Moses Scott Cemeteries.
For this endeavor, Margradel was chosen as a West Virginia History Hero in 2003. She was recognized for her “outstanding work and significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of West Virginia History.”
λλλ
During her 33 years of teaching, Margradel was totally devoted to her students, imparting knowledge, coaching volleyball (the team won several championships), being a 4-H leader, and, most importantly, stressing to each year’s class the importance of finding their roots. She encouraged the students to talk to the people in their families and ask questions about when they were young: where they lived, where they went to school, and what they did as children.
One of the highlights of her career was having taught award-winning author Cynthia Rylant (Cindy Smith) at Beaver Elementary. One day as Margradel was unpacking new library books from the county, she started leafing through a copy of “Miss Maggie.”
“Inside there was a picture of the author, and it was my Cindy,” she told me. “I thought I would lose my mind!”
Cynthia Rylant did not forget her beloved Ms. Richmond. She used Margradel as the name for a character in her book “A Blue-Eyed Daisy.” Remarkably, when she and Margradel were reunited at a book signing in 1993, Margradel presented Rylant with copies of stories and essays she had written in her sixth-grade class.
Just recently, Margradel had received a letter from three of her former students thanking her for the difference she made in their lives. “You encouraged us and inspired us to be the best we could be,” they wrote, “and we want to thank you.” Letters and cards like this weren’t uncommon. Margradel had hundreds of them stored away.
Her colleagues who worked alongside her at Beaver loved and respected Margradel and always kept in touch. Her teacher-friends Kay Gaigall, Linda Richmond Dillon, Beverly Pate and Aileen Robinson had a surprise party for her on her 89th birthday. In her last days, one of Margradel’s closest friends, Betty Bosley, wrote: “…how could I not thank you for all you have done and for being there for me. Thank you for being a true friend.”
λλλ
Not only was Margradel a collector of all things related to history and genealogy, she also had a fascination for teapots. Shelved from floor to ceiling and in every nook and cranny of her two-story home, she had amassed nearly seven hundred of them during her lifetime. Her magnificent collection sported teapots of every shape, size, color, and material imaginable, ranging from traditional ones to character pots, seasonal to animals and insects, and flowers to farm tractors. And a more organized collector there never was. Inside each was a slip of paper containing essential information about when she received the teapot, from whom, price (if known), and its number in her collection, creating a provenance any curator would appreciate.
“Even at the end, she still kept everything that way,” her cousin and caretaker Abigail Scott confided. “When someone sent her a card, she clipped the edge of the envelope after she read it and then sent it home with me to store in her designated container for correspondence.”
She never stopped being Margradel.
“She made my husband John and me promise to live in the house,” Abigail said. To pay homage to their precious Margradel, they are constructing a tea room with shelves to display her teapots for everyone to enjoy.
I smile as I visualize her now, next to the throne of God, issuing directives and organizing heavenly events. Margradel will surely live forever in the hearts and minds of those whose lives she touched. The angels must be rejoicing to have her on board.