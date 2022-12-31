For this week, for the first time, I will be ranking my top-four films of the year.
I have typically avoided writing in the first-person for this column but in this case it’s unavoidable. Though the nature of film review is itself subjective, there are certain objective elements of a film that can be examined and analyzed. I have strived to present my opinions on film as unbiasedly as possible, though the nature of a top-four-anything precludes the possibility of such objectivity.
To begin with, we will start at number four, which is “The Northman.” The film by Robert Eggers, acclaimed director of “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” is a non-stop, psychedelic-fueled revenge story set during the Vikings’ reign. While the story is rather straightforward, I judged this film above many others because the sheer lunacy that inhabits the narrative’s heart is extraordinarily creative. There’s also a satisfying yet unique climax to conclude the historical revenge epic.
Next is number three, which happens to be “Nope” from writer and director Jordan Peele. Again, creativity reigns supreme as I loved the nature of the film’s reveal as an extremely unique interpretation of UFOs, or, as they’re known today, UAPs. I was also struck by the unique sense of tension that not many other films on this list could replicate.
“Top Gun: Maverick” is my number two film of the year. I have been a staunch opponent of sequels to long-dormant franchises, but this film absolutely blew me away. The aerial dogfights were done so well and highlighted the heightened gap in technology from the original. The story is once again somewhat standard, though I considered the execution to be exemplary and I applauded the focus given to characterization. I’m also biased toward Tom Cruise and felt that he gave a wonderful performance.
Finally, my top film of the year is none other than “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.” I have considered this film to be a flat out, absolute masterpiece. I have been fascinated by the idea of infinite parallel universes my entire life and I have never seen a film capture the unending madness such a concept would engender. Of course this is just my opinion, but “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” succeeds at every element that makes a film enjoyable to me: comedy, action, layered symbolism, mind-bending science fiction, philosophical ruminations and deep characterization. I’m being too wordy here but I could not think of a more obvious choice for my top film of the year.
