Residents in the Sophia area will have a new option for medical care beginning Tuesday with the opening of Faith Medical Family Practice & Urgent Care.
The clinic owned by Heather Poland is a second location of her Daniels Prompt Care clinic, which she opened with her late husband, Dr. Frank Poland, five years ago.
Poland said the idea of opening a second clinic had been on her radar previously but had been on the back burner since her husband’s unexpected death in January 2018.
“But then I got a phone call from a gentleman who wanted to know if I would be interested in putting in a second location over this way,” she said of the decision to open up in Sophia’s Lester Square Plaza. “After he contacted me, I thought it was the Lord’s way of telling me to step out of my comfort zone and just do it.”
Both Prompt Care and Faith Medical are nurse practitioner clinics, but Poland explained Faith’s offerings are a little different.
“We’ll have urgent care, family practice, women’s health and weight loss and massage therapy,” she said. “It’s kind of a one-stop shop.”
Poland said the women’s health services will allow women to come in – both through appointment and walk-ins – to receive Pap smears and birth control pills.
“That’s important,” she said. “I think it would be hard, if you’re working or have a family at home, to take time off to do something like that. So, you can come in Saturday and have a Pap smear or make a family practice appointment. If you need lab work done, you can come in on Saturday and have your labs drawn. The hours are convenient for that.”
Poland said she believes Lester Square is the perfect location for the new venture.
“There’s definitely a need in this area,” she said, explaining she hopes to serve people not only from Sophia and Coal City, but also patients traveling into Beckley from Wyoming County.
Poland, who has no medical background, said there was a time, following her husband’s death, when she thought she might have to sell Prompt Care. Without his involvement, she explained, she had to receive permission from the West Virginia State Nursing Board to continue to operate with nurse practitioners – who are allowed to practice on their own – as the main providers.
“I just kind of jumped in when Prompt Care opened and when Frank passed away it was learn as I go,” she said. “I have a wonderful staff at Prompt Care who will be coming here as well. The staff has really helped a lot.”
But like with her decision to keep Prompt Care open, she said the decision to move forward with her new venture was a leap of faith.
“That’s why I named it ‘Faith’ instead of Prompt Care,” she said. “I just took a leap of faith and lived by my favorite Bible verse, which is Joshua 1:9, ‘to be strong and courageous’ and just do it.”
And Poland said she believes Frank would be proud of her not only for continuing Prompt Care but also for opening a new clinic.
“I think he would be shocked that I stepped out of my comfort zone and started something like this on my own,” she said. “I’m shocked, to be quite honest with you.”
