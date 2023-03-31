It’s a grand day in downtown Beckley when four new businesses open on Prince Street.
Three of the new businesses are co-located at 223 Prince St. – Z & Z Beauty, Glammed by Lady T, and Creatively Custom Design By Raffinee.
A block up the road at 345 Prince St. is Vinyl Tracks.
All four businesses are supported by WV Hive – an entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network.
Z & Z Beauty
For Angela Bryant, this moment was a long time coming. She started Z & Z Beauty in 2019.
When she fell in love with beauty as a whole, she decided to go to school to become an aesthetician.
Today, she is a body contouring and eyelash expert.
Bryant believes there is a gap in affordable beauty services offered in the area.
“There are other people that want to be serviced as far as facials and eyelashes and things like that,” she said, standing in her new space. “Why not open something up so everyone can enjoy self-care?”
She found her passion in helping others feel good about themselves.
“I love doing it and helping them feel confident. I like to see people feeling good, and when you feel good, you do good things,” said Bryant, smiling.
Z & Z is named after Bryant’s children Zion and Zariah, who are watching the example she is setting.
“I am that great role model,” she shared. “I am my daughter’s first role model.”
Bryant told the story of her daughter taking a hair braiding class and when she completed the class, she told her mother, “I want to be a businesswoman like you.”
“Why not model starting a business and not only that but leaving a legacy behind for them to continue even after I’m gone?”
Glammed by Lady T
LaTonya Hannah, owner of Glammed by Lady T, has an entrepreneurial mindset.
Her first business, Heartfelt Gems, is a jewelry line and will be featured along with Hannah’s beauty products.
“I really want to reach out to the community and see what types of products they are looking for so that we can have more products that they desire on hand,” she said.
Hannah returned to West Virginia after 23 years in the military.
“I have been everywhere in the USA. I came home and wanted to get my hair braided,” she said. “I went to a local beauty supply store, and they had hair but didn’t have the hair I was looking for.”
After asking around she realized that women were traveling great distances to get hair products, sometimes as close as Charleston or as far away as Charlotte, N.C.
Seeing the opportunity, she began to build her new business.
“I told my husband I’m going to open a beauty supply store. and he said, ‘Go ahead.’”
Creatively Custom Design By Raffinee
The two entrepreneurs are joining forces with Hannah’s niece, Connie Hairston, and her business, Creatively Custom Designs By Raffinee.
Her hobby-turned-career of designing custom T-shirts, cups, keychains and more has a strong following on her social media accounts.
The first-time business owner said, “I’m kind of nervous and excited about it at the same time.”
With that, the three women are excited to be in business and are reinforcing their future success by taking the WV Hive’s Co.Starter class together.
“We knew the day was coming. Once it got up on us, it was like OK, it’s really coming. We’re really in business,” said Bryant.
Hannah believes in their connection as businesswomen and that they will continue to support and push one another.
Hannah added, “I’m ready. I’m ready for it to happen so we can happen.”
Vinyl Tracks
Joining the other three businesses, Vinyl Tracks is a music and railroad-themed shop featuring vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, unique vinyl record molded items and clocks, and branded merchandise.
Owner Clint Blunt has tirelessly shared his business-building experience through his social media for several weeks, creating buzz around the new Prince Street store and venue.
“I appreciate all the excitement that I tried to create around Vinyl Tracks,” Blunt said during his ribbon cutting. “I’ve been trying to keep a lot of this secret, and it is now out in the open.”
Vinyl Tracks’ uniquely designed space with a cool ‘70s vibe offers visitors a modern, yet retro, step back in time.
On the other side of the store is a performance space, known as Side Tracks, which is appropriately adorned with a disco ball, ‘70s-style seating, and large windows that overlook Beckley’s Rails-to-Trails.
“I can’t wait to have our first performance in Side Tracks and have records flying out the door so we can revitalize that old method,” he enthusiastically told the crowd.
Blunt has had a grand week.
He also entered the Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition Thursday evening.
The contest, which looks to find promising business ideas among new entrepreneurs in southern West Virginia, is a partnership between WV Hive and WVU Tech.
Blunt received a $500 cash prize for winning third place.
