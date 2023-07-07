For this week’s edition of the film column, rather than lament the slow week in film, I thought it would be prudent to gaze upon the future once again. Much of the internet hype surrounding upcoming releases centers around three films and how they intersect: “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, “Oppenheimer” starring Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon, and finally, “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning,” starring Tom Cruise. It may seem a bit ridiculous at first glance, but the very future of cinema may depend on the box-office rivalry between “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” with Tom Cruise acting as a Hollywood-moderator.
The digital feud between the two contrasting films came about when it was first revealed that both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” would share a release date of July 21st, 2023. Cinephiles on social media lit up with reactions, with most users taking notice of the extreme juxtaposition in tone between the two films. One is an upbeat, brightly colored exploration of a fictional paradise while the other is a harrowing biopic about one of the most defining moments in human history.
Of course, the immediate reaction was to assume the films were going to be in direct competition. Others, however, were quick to note that the constant media comparisons between the films were doing wonders for free publicity. Despite being in competition in the absolute sense of the “attention economy,” many fans are considering the distinctly different films as a double feature.
Longtime film buff and contributor to the column, Phillip Parlier, stated “I think it’s a good sign for cinema that completely different films can come out on the same day and generate just as much hype as its competitor.” Many others share those sentiments on various social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter. One user on Twitter wrote, “I believe movie theaters should be considering marketing a July 21st “Barbie/Oppenheimer” double feature as “Boppenheimer” and sell it under one single ticket.”
Tom Cruise shares similar sentiments. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the “Mission Impossible” star commented, “I want to see both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” I’ll see them opening weekend. Friday I’ll see “Oppenheimer” and then “Barbie” on Saturday.” Cruise is a longtime proponent of the theater viewing experience, especially for large scale films such as these. “I grew up seeing movies on the big screen,” Cruise said. “That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important. I still go the movies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.