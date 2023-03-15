Lots of folks will say that Christmas is their favorite holiday, but yours truly is a St. Patrick's Day fan. No one dresses or acts German on Christmas, but on this day, we are ALL Irish. It's the perfect combination of food, beer, and entertainment, so today's column almost wrote itself. I know there are six other days in the week, and I won't neglect them, but let's start with the St. Paddy's Day celebrations on Friday, March 17.
The Traveler's Roadhouse in Pineville is going all in this year with two live bands. Ham Radio hits the stage from 4 - 7 p.m. and The Switch is scheduled from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. I am an old school rock and roll fan from way back, and it's been a long time since a local group like The Switch has impressed me. They are young, energetic, and put out a classic rock sound like they have been playing since 1972. These guys are simply a must see, and this is a great venue to do so. There will also be Yorkshire pudding, bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie, and green beer. It's only a $5 cover for each show and it will be money well spent.
What kind of St. Patrick's Day would it be in Beckley without Foster's Main Street Tavern? They will be opening at 11 a.m. for the much-anticipated lunch they do every year. Their corned beef is slow cooked in house, and few will dispute that it's the best in town. The party doesn't stop at lunch. Foster's is open for the duration, with live music from The Settlement scheduled at 9 p.m. This jam band from Huntington mixes jazz, rock, and funk styles together for a different show every single time.
The Mad Hatter in Beckley never misses an opportunity to party, and this is no exception. They have karaoke with DJCC lined up from 8 - 11 p.m. with food and drink specials all night long. What does one karaoke on St. Paddy's Day? I'm thinking Crimson and Clover, or maybe something by Green Day.
If you are looking for a celebration in Oak Hill, look no further than the City Limits Bar & Grill with only a $10 cover. Highway 490 will be performing there from 7 - 10 p.m. with DJ Not Knowin Nothin filling the gaps.
I can't leave out our friends in the White Sulphur Springs area, because Big Draft Brewing has a huge St. Patrick's Day party planned. Alabaster Boxer will kick off the night with their energy-filled fusion of rock, bluegrass, americana, pop and more. If that's not enough, Matt Mullins and The Bringdowns will follow with an Appalachian rock style that could have only come from the very hills you are reading this from. JW and Barron will be also pouring the world-famous Irish Ord’s Bourbon Barrel Oatmeal Stout with Nitrogen for one night only.
The Untrained Professionals will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day at Chetty's Pub in Lansing. Wear something green and check them out between 6 - 8 p.m. They are back on stage on Saturday, March 18, at the VFW Canteen 4326 in Midway from 7 - 9 p.m. The City Limits Bar & Grill has them booked again on Tuesday, March 21, from 7 - 9 p.m.
The Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville will have Irish food and cocktail specials starting at 4 p.m. They will also be tapping into a new beer for this celebration. Drop in and celebrate by trying the Hoppy Irishman Red Ale. Expect a medium body beer with notes of caramel malt and sweet toffee, with a hoppy finish. With a 6.5 percent ABV, this one is good enough to make any leprechaun feel at home.
OK, my entire column can't be about one day, so let's cover some other great things to do this week. Shawn Benfield will be playing in Mullens at the Coal Country on Saturday, March 18. Shawn puts on a great show, and he is set to take the stage from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
If live music and beer doesn't do it for you, maybe I can suggest some more refined culture for you. Daniel Vineyards has a reservation-only Food & Wine Pairing event scheduled for Saturday, March 18. For only $45 per person you can enjoy, among many other things, stuffed pepper soup with a ginger red wine spritzer. Or maybe you would prefer chicken enchiladas and a 2020 Sauvignon Blanc. You can visit them online for a detailed menu, or just call 304-252-9750 to make reservations for 2, 4 or 6 p.m.
Glade Springs Resort is holding a Glowing Blacklight Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19. I will first admit that I have no idea what pickleball is. I thought about researching it for this column, but I am just going to assume that if you know, you know. I can tell you it starts at 10 a.m. and includes both ladies' and men's doubles. \ You can visit pickleballden.com for more information or to register for only $40.
Here's an event that requires almost no description. Extreme Bull Riding is coming back to the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. The toughest sport on earth starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and you can learn details or buy tickets at beckleyconventioncenter.com.
We have it all this week, from tiny green leprechauns to giant angry bulls. We have everything from green beer to white wine. It's here, so go out and take advantage of it. I hope to see you at a few of these events, but otherwise, I will see you here next Thursday. Either way, keep yourselves entertained, and you can always email me at events@register-herald.com.
