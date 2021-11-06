What if you could spend the same dollar twice this holiday season? Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to use some of the money you have socked away throughout the year to take your family on a Christmas excursion featuring ornately decorated Christmas trees, visits with Santa, Christmas movies, visits with Mrs. Claus, and much more – and then turn right around and use that same money to make a donation to some of your most respected local charities and nonprofits?
This is precisely what the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Wonderland of Trees allows you to do.
The Wonderland of Trees is southern West Virginia’s premier Christmas event. It allows for family and friends to come together for a Christmas experience like no other while knowing that any money that is spent will be going to assist local non-profit endeavors. This is the perfect opportunity to stick it to your conscience and let out that inner spendthrift, knowing that any money donated, spent or bid will be going towards supporting organizations that support the most vulnerable in our community, such as women, children and the elderly.
By the time this article is published, the Wonderland of Trees will have kicked off with a sneak peek at Business After Hours hosted jointly by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. The event then opened to the public on Friday. Visitors can view the trees this Friday and Saturday, November 12 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day for viewing trees is Friday, November 19th, when the display opens at 10 a.m. The live auction will be held at 6 p.m.
Access to the JW Marriott Leadership Center is found on Route 61 south of Mt. Hope. After turning into the Summit Bechtel Reserve, follow Jack Furst Drive to the gate. When the gravel begins at the gate, there is an immediate left turn taking you uphill. At the crest of the hill, continue straight to end at the Marriott Center. Lucky visitors may also get to see some West Virginia wildlife along the way.
United Way of Southern West Virginia has added additional activities this year, including a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre presented by Murder and Merriment. “Holly Jolly Homicide” will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the same location of the tree display, the JW Marriott Jr. Leadership Center. Admission is $60 per person, which includes a delicious dinner provided by Corner Gas ’n’ Grill. Tickets can be purchased online at unitedwayswv.org/wonderland
If you would like to support the United Way of Southern West Virginia monetarily or voluntarily, or need support yourself, the website is Unitedwayswv.org, the phone number is 304-253-2111 and the address is 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801.