The glorious music of the season continues at the Beckley Presbyterian Church with a concert featuring award-winning choirs from Georgia this Sunday. The Ladies Mastery and Mixed Mastery Choirs of Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia will perform in the church sanctuary at 7 p.m/ on Sunday. The concert is free and open to the public.
The choirs will be presenting renowned British composer Benjamn Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols, and will also sing a collection of other choral works, including a new, unpublished piece called “Angle Band,” by Dr. Tim Sharp, who is the Executive Director of the American Choral Director of the American Choral Director’s Association. Dr. Sharp is traveling with the Choirs.
The two choirs have toured nationwide and have performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Their conductor is Sandra Chandler, and they will feature harp accompaniment.
For more information, call the church at 252-6289. Beckley Presbyterian Church is located at 203 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.