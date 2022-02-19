Street Corner Symphony, which took its a cappella song stylings to the NBC-TV show “Sing-Off” and won over judges and viewers, is coming to Beckley to win over local audiences.
The Beckley Concert Association (BCA) is bringing the renowned group to the Woodrow Wilson High High School Auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m.
Street Corner Symphony is a contemporary a cappella group based out of Nashville, Tenn., founded in 2010 to compete in NBC’s all-vocal competition “The Sing-Off.”
These southern gents quickly impressed the “Sing-Off” judges – Ben Folds of Ben Folds Five, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls, and – most importantly – millions of NBC primetime viewers after demonstrating their unique, laid-back-yet-dynamic style of a cappella.
Since their success on “The Sing-Off,” the group has been recording albums, providing clinics for schools and giving benefits for cancer while working in performances across the country and in a few spots around the globe.
The group has worked with major artists including Ben Folds, Alison Krauss and Take 6’s Claude McKnight.
Street Corner Symphony can move among most styles of music. Their repertoire covers a range, from gospel to rock and pop, appealing to the young and old alike.
This engagement of Street Corner Symphony is made possible through the Special Presenter Initiatives program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
The performance is part of the BCA’s 83rd season. Nonmembers can purchase tickets at the door or online, at www.beckleyconcerts.org, for $25.
The next concert of the season features the Garth Newell Piano Quartet on March 24, followed by River City Brass on April 24.