“Welcome to Dolly’s Diner. Have a seat anywhere,” shouts a cheerful employee from behind the bar.
Everyone’s hustling inside the recently renovated Princeton restaurant, including the business namesake and co-owner Leona “Dolly” Lane.
Dolly took ownership of the restaurant with her husband Leonard in 2016, transforming it from an Omelet Spot and then Omelet Shoppe.
“We were both getting older and the kids were out of the house,” Dolly says of her and her husband Leonard’s reasons for going into the restaurant business. “He was getting ready to retire in a few years and so was I. One day he said, ‘What do you think about buying a restaurant?’ And I said, ‘Whatever you want to do, I’m behind you. If you want to, we’ll do it.’ And so, we prayed about it and asked God about it and things fell into place.”
The couple, originally from McDowell County, say things ran smoothly for about a year as they worked to save enough money to change the restaurant’s name. They were proud to finally have it up and running as Dolly’s Diner, and business was booming when their dream went up in flames.
“It was a grease fire that got out of control,” Dolly says of the fire that engulfed the building in April 2018. “There was one gentleman here that night that works for us, but nobody got hurt, so that was a blessing.”
The couple soon learned they would need to replace the roof on the building and, with mounting repair costs, opted to start from the ground up.
Though disheartened by the loss, Dolly says it did allow them to make changes they would have never been allowed to make without having to close the restaurant.
“So, it was just God’s intervention, I guess,” she says of what Leonard referred to as a “blessing in disguise.”
“It was really his (Leonard’s) vision,” Dolly says. “Basically, Leonard and some of the cooks did most of this work. They did a lot of the inside work, a lot of the electrical and the plumbing. They even did some of the stuff outside. If it hadn’t been for them, it wouldn’t have gotten built.”
On May 30, 2019, about 13 months after the fire, the new Dolly’s — a bigger space with a red and white retro concept that harkens back to the 1950s — opened its doors.
“I feel like this community has supported us very nicely,” Dolly says. “We’ve had people from out of state and as far away as Mongolia who (have) come here and tell us how much they enjoy things.”
Much of the menu remains the same as it was before the Lanes took ownership as the menu offers breakfast, lunch and dinner all day. But they’ve also added their own touches to the menu, with daily specials like Leonard’s meatloaf and Dolly’s homemade desserts.
“I make most of the desserts,” Dolly says. “I make a few diabetic (sugar-free) choices, then we do Butterscotch Slush, Upside Down German Chocolate Cake and Holy Cow, Coconut Crème Pie, Cherry Delight, Key Lime Lush.
“There’s so many I can’t remember them all.”
Dolly says her personal favorite is Lemon Lush, while Leonard prefers butterscotch.
“The lush is kind of like a pie,” she says, “but it’s in a big pan. Most of them have a cookie crust. The butterscotch has a pecan sandy crust, a cream cheese layer with powdered sugar and then it has butterscotch pudding and a layer of whipped topping and pecans.”
Some people come just for dessert and others come for the biscuits and gravy, the western omelet or the all-you-can-eat spaghetti special. Some, says Dolly, come for the family-friendly atmosphere and slow-paced environment.
“I just think it’s like home,” she explains. “I don’t have to worry about the kids hearing anything they shouldn’t hear or seeing anything they shouldn’t see. I just want everyone to be able to relax and enjoy other people’s company and feel welcome.”
Dolly adds some of their regular customers come in as often as three times in one day.
“We have a gentleman and his mom that come in at different times of the day,” she says, “but sometimes they’ll come in and eat and sit for a couple hours or so, and then they’ll go out and sit in their car. Then, they’ll come back and eat again a while later. They do that every weekend usually. We don’t want to rush people. We want them to feel at home and just to be themselves.”
In addition to her desserts, Dolly is known for her homemade macaroni salad and chicken salad. She’s also known for her longing to help people in the community.
“One of the other things that we’ve done since we opened is on Thanksgiving, we give away Thanksgiving dinner,” she said. “We just bought a bunch of turkeys and I made dressing, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, broccoli casserole and we ended up feeding 94 people this year. We just said just come and have free Thanksgiving dinner. It didn’t matter if they had money. It just makes you feel good and we are so blessed. We have so much, and I want to give back some of what we’ve been given.”
She says seeing people smiling when they leave is her reward.
“I enjoy being able to meet people and I just like making people happy,” Dolly said. “I hope they’re happy when they leave. Most of the time they are.”
Although they’ve grown their staff from 18 to 30 people, she says she and Leonard still spend a lot of time at the diner making sure things are running smoothly.
“It has been rewarding not just for me, but for him as well,” she said. “He comes in before he goes to work at his other job. He comes in at lunch time and then he goes back to work and then he comes in after work. We were both doing that when we first bought the place and he’s continuing to do that.”
Although the road has been bumpy at times, Dolly says she’s happy with how things have turned out.
“It really has been a big blessing to me,” said Dolly. “Even after it burned, it was a loss and it hurt, but we got it back and it was better than it was. We feel like God was instrumental in putting us here.”
Dolly’s Diner is at 909 Oakvale Road in Princeton. The restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
If you have a chance to stop by, don’t forget to sign the guestbook.
“Leonard and I try to meet the people that are here,” Dolly said. “We try to talk to everybody and make sure everything’s OK. I started the guestbook about a week after we opened this time and I’ve had a lot of people sign it. Most of the comments are good. Once in a while I get a not good one, but I did have somebody write that all of the world’s problems could be solved with a slice of Dolly’s peanut butter pie and a cup of coffee.”
Learn more about Dolly’s Diner by calling 304-425-4194. They post their daily specials on Facebook.