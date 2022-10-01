Experiencing my first birthday away at college recently got me thinking about the myriad changes I’ve overcome and experienced this past year.
Not only have I changed internally, as I’ve become more of a mature adult (most of the time), but my surroundings have also changed quite drastically. I’ve gone from finding it unimaginable and heartbreaking to spend days away from home to becoming so enthralled and engaged in college that I frequently find it tricky to find time to go back and visit.
Reflecting on the past couple of years, particularly during Covid, I am repeatedly amazed and astonished by how different my day-to-day life is now. It feels like I was sitting stagnant for the past two years. I was happy to be at home, enjoying my family’s company and eating fabulous home-cooked meals daily, but I can see now that I was missing out on a lot of life. I’m sure this was the case for many; after all, we all went through the same pandemic. But setting that aside, I lived a relatively sheltered childhood, even before that.
Living 40 minutes from school (when I went in person) meant I rarely got to experience the conveniences that most city kids had. While living rurally allowed me some of the freedoms others might not have had, other privileges and opportunities were lacking. The luxuries of walking to a friend’s house in minutes or getting a carton of ice cream at midnight were replaced by many wild chances that most city kids wouldn’t even dream of. From running around barefoot in my yard and all up and down country roads to taking bathroom breaks outside when convenient, growing up rurally definitely had its perks.
Although transitioning from country living to college life in Elkins felt daunting at first, I feel now that I have found the perfect fit. I get to experience the best of both worlds, as I am still safely situated among the mountains and valleys, as I was at home, but now I also get some luxuries and benefits of living in a city I never had. The first time I ordered food on DoorDash, I got an insane amount of exhilaration and satisfaction from the entire experience. The novelty of having various foods at my fingertips (albeit mainly fast foods) available to be delivered within minutes still hasn’t worn off.
While Taco Bell is tough to beat after a late night of studying, it still doesn’t replace a home-cooked meal in the country with my folks. And I’m sure I’ll head back to get my bi-weekly fix soon enough, but for now, I will revel in all the new things I feel surrounding me, not just coffee or tacos, but lots of friends, fun, and academic opportunities too.
Email: ferguson.w.works@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.