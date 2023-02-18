Cute is the best word to describe the affectionately produced “80 for Brady,” a rollicking romp through a fun-filled sports fantasy.
Featuring an all-star cast of some of the most legendary ladies in Hollywood, “80 for Brady” was produced by the titular namesake himself, NFL legend Tom Brady, and directed by relative unknown Kyle Marvin, who also directed 2019’s “The Climb.” However, the main draw is the all-star cast that brings 12 Academy Award nominations, 13 Emmy Awards and 11 Golden Globe Awards to this light-hearted road trip.
The beloved Sally Field, the audacious Rita Moreno, the graceful Lily Tomlin and the iconic Jane Fonda are the legendary ladies who bring such artistic wisdom to this swan song for the former quarterback. With having such long and storied careers behind them, it’s no surprise that the expert artists are able to play off the less experienced sports stars quite well and this contrast creates the aforementioned cuteness of the story. In speaking of the story, there isn’t really much to say as the film is concerned more with the absurdity of the situations and the growth of the characters from those situations.
It all starts 16 years ago when one of the ladies, Lou, is undergoing chemotherapy when the TV gets stuck on a football game between the Patriots and the Jets, where a young Tom Brady is subbed in at quarterback. Afterward, this gathering of the girlfriends became an annual tradition and when a local radio station offers free tickets to the Super Bowl for whoever can come up with the best story, the octogenarians decide this is their chance to meet their hero, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.
This sets up the road trip portion of the movie and where most of the escapades take place. Lou, Trish, and Betty help Mara escape from a retirement facility, Betty wins a chicken-eating contest hosted by Guy Fieri, Trish meets and begins a romance with a former NFL player, and the girls lose their tickets to the game. All the while, the actual game is being played and this is where the film enters fantasy-land as there is a bit of revisionist history that takes place.
It would be immoral to spoil what piece of history is revised but needless to say it fits with the fever-pitch aesthetic a film like this entails. It’s very much “Road Trip” meets “The Bucket List,” a restrained, toned-down version of the raunchy comedies that dominated the early 2000s. The charm comes from the cast, their performance and the scenarios they find themselves caught up in.
