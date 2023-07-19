Two 50-foot murals are ready to be installed on Interstate 64 bridge piers in Glen Morgan along Beaver Creek.
The installation of the artwork will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 25, at 2 p.m. at the bridge piers located along U.S. 19 in Glen Morgan.
The artwork, designed with a colorful, modern configuration of scenes and icons, will span three sides of each pier, providing six distinct sides that provide a burst of color and representative activities.
The artists, Nicole Westfall and Melissa Doty, have captured the activities available in the area: mountain biking, fishing, hiking, climbing and kayaking. They’ve also included animals that are native to West Virginia: a cardinal, a black bear, a great horned owl, a brown trout and a monarch butterfly. Local flora include rhododendron, dogwood leaves and flowers, and jewelweed.
Westfall is a muralist based in Charleston, W.Va. Originally interested in printmaking, her style of painting utilizes large defined blocks of color.
Doty is a self-taught artist who also lives in Charleston. She works primarily with watercolors and acryla gouache and is known for her vibrant colors.
The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Foundation created the Piney Creek Gorge Bridge Mural as a representation of Beckley-Raleigh County's newest outdoor recreation destination, Piney Creek, and its inaugural blueway connection to the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.