Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.