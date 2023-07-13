Brenton, W.Va. – A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the E-Z Stop on W.Va. 9 in Brenton.
The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball, but the Powerplay option was not purchased.
The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.
Wednesday’s numbers were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67, and the Power Ball was 20. Players are encouraged to check their tickets for nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.
As of a Thursday morning press release from West Virginia Lottery, the Powerball jackpot was at $875 million ahead of Saturday’s draw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.