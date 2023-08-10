Elderly woman hands doing jigsaw puzzle closeup

Just like the muscles in your body, you need to exercise your brain regularly.

Puzzles are a popular pastime for people of all ages, but for seniors, this activity has numerous health benefits.

• Memory

Solving puzzles requires good mapping, dexterity and observation skills. Consequently, this hobby is excellent for improving and preserving memory by stimulating the brain.

• Focus

Putting a puzzle together requires you to pay attention to the task at hand. This type of heightened concentration can improve your focus and help boost your short-term memory and other cognitive abilities.

• Dexterity

Connecting puzzle pieces requires manual dexterity. Maintaining your fine motor skills and coordination as you age is important for performing a variety of daily activities that can help you remain independent.

• Relaxation

When solving a puzzle, you must focus. This allows you to escape your daily routine and can help you to relieve stress.

