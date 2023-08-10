Puzzles are a popular pastime for people of all ages, but for seniors, this activity has numerous health benefits.
• Memory
Solving puzzles requires good mapping, dexterity and observation skills. Consequently, this hobby is excellent for improving and preserving memory by stimulating the brain.
• Focus
Putting a puzzle together requires you to pay attention to the task at hand. This type of heightened concentration can improve your focus and help boost your short-term memory and other cognitive abilities.
• Dexterity
Connecting puzzle pieces requires manual dexterity. Maintaining your fine motor skills and coordination as you age is important for performing a variety of daily activities that can help you remain independent.
• Relaxation
When solving a puzzle, you must focus. This allows you to escape your daily routine and can help you to relieve stress.
