beckley, w.va. – Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center is hosting its annual Champions of Children Awards Dinner to honor heroes not often recognized for their devotion to serving children and families.
The dinner will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Tamarack Conference Center. This year’s champions are:
Tim Vickers: Just for Kids’ lead forensic interviewer who has dedicated his entire professional life to helping create a better world for children experiencing trauma.
Rick and Theresa Hutchens: proud grandparents who will share their granddaughter’s experience at Just for Kids.
Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA): a motorcycle club that aims to help children feel safe and supported as they seek justice.
Margaret Hoelzer: a child sexual abuse survivor, three-time Olympian, and National Child Advocacy Center spokesperson.
“This is an opportunity for the community to gain a deeper understanding of the essential work that Child Advocacy Centers play in protecting our children, and celebrate the valuable work that individuals provide in making a difference for kids,” said Scott Miller, Just for Kids’ executive director, in a press release.
Hoelzer will kick off the celebratory evening with a Workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. She is a survivor of child sexual abuse who benefited from her experiences at a local Child Advocacy Center in Alabama.
The workshop will present an opportunity for team members, CAC staff, and other interested stakeholders to discuss how staff members can be most effective when working with children and their families.
Tickets for the awards dinner are $75 and include complimentary registration for the workshop. Table reservations and sponsorships for $500 are also available.
Event sponsors include FMRS Behavioral Health, United Bank, and Appalachian Health Systems, and table sponsors include Dunlap and Associates, Fayette County National Bank, Fayette Co. Fraternal Order of Police, Chick-Fil-A, New River Health and Suddenly Spotless. Tickets for the awards dinner can be purchased online at www.jfkChampions2023.com or by contacting Just for Kids at info@jfkwv.com or 304-255-4834.
