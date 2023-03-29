The WV Collective is presenting “3 Short Stories - A One Act Play Festival,” which opens Thursday at The Raleigh Playhouse in Beckley.
The Collective has established its presence in Beckley with shows such as “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Hedwig and the Angry Itch,” “True West” and “9 to 5.”
A presentation of one-act plays is like a buffet with some of the productions being more interesting, meaningful or humorous than others. There will be those that provoke thought, educate or are emotionally wrenching. Others will make you laugh, fill you with suspense or just plain entertain you. Occasionally, there will be one that is not “up your alley.”
Warning: These are adult-themed productions.
All the one-acts are technically proficient, with directors who clearly understand theme, stage blocking, movement and character development.
First up was “Babel’s in Arms” by David Ives, directed by Jason Lockhart (“True West,” “Little Shop of Horrors”).
This one-act tells the story of two blue-collar Mesopotamian construction workers who are handed a provocative task: Build the Tower of Babel – or else! Gorph (Ian Lutz) and Cannaphilt (John Covey Cole) are the construction workers tasked with the job. They are not so concerned with the arrogance of man in the face of God so much as the monumental labor.
Both Lutz and Cole are newcomers to the Collective and play off each other well. Enter the Businesswoman (Heidi Rubin, “9-5”) who wields her sword like she means it and has wonderful facial expressions that demonstrate her disdain and arrogance for the two men.
Next was “The Zoo Story” by Edward Albee, directed by Adam Taylor (“Hedwig,” “True West”). The play explores themes of isolation and loneliness. This one-act concerns two characters, Peter (Nick Yurick, TWV “Hatfields & McCoys”) and Jerry (Tobias Sears), who meet on a park bench in New York City’s Central Park.
Yurick and Sears are also newcomers to the Collective and exhibit great interaction between each other. Jerry is a raving psycho, and Peter is drawn in and then repulsed. This was evident through Sears’ physicalization and Yurick’s subtle facial expressions and internal tension when reacting to him.
The sense of being disconnected from society, that Jerry (Sears) experiences, came through very clearly, as did Peter’s (Yurick’s) growing frustration with him.
The last presentation was “Wanda’s Visit” by Christopher Durano, directed by Robby Moore.
Jim (Will Davis, “Little Shop of Horrors”) and Marsha (Deb Lamey) have been married for 13 years and are feeling a little unhappy. Wanda (Tiffany Jenkins, “FRACK”), Jim’s old girlfriend, shows up for a visit and becomes the guest from Hades. Out one night for dinner, all hell breaks loose in the restaurant as a waiter (James McGee) tries to cope on his first day with their drama.
Lamey and McGee are also newcomers to the Collective. Jenkins exudes an energy portraying Wanda that both Davis and Lamey skillfully play off of with great chemistry between the three. McGee provides the humor of an unknowing waiter thrown into their drama.
These “Three Short Stories” explore very different themes, emotions, and characters.
---
Running Time: 2 hours
“3 Short Stories” March 30 – April 2, curtain at 7 p.m. Tickets ($20) are available at the door and online at wvcollective.org.
Ann Worley is a graduate of the WVU School of Theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.