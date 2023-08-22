ReNew The New’s Fall Into The New end-of-summer river cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26.
Volunteers and participants will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Glen Lyn Park, on Campground Drive in Glen Lyn, Va., along Route 460.
Giles County’s ReNew the New is working with the New River Conservancy this year to clean up and remove tires from the New River in the Shanklin’s Ferry stretch of the river in southern West Virginia.
After participants are registered and groups are formed with captains, buses will leave for the cleanup sites on the river, where participants will be provided with canoes, trash bags and gloves.
The river section for 2023 includes Rich Creek to Shanklin’s Ferry. Volunteers can bring their own water vessels (kayaks, canoes, or rafts).
Lunch and a T-shirt will be provided to all volunteers around noon as a thank you for the donated time and effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.