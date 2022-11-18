Saturday, Nov. 19
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; whiting fish dinner, barbecue rib dinner, fried wing ding dinner and hot dogs for sale. For cost, orders and delivery call 304-890-3561.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Sophia United Methodist Church; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Mabscott United Methodist Church; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas Eve service by Raleigh Shared Ministries, a candlelight service of music and telling of the Christmas story with Communion; 6 p.m.
