Feb. 11, 2022, is National 211 Day.
This is a day that does not just coincide with the date being 2/11 but is also a day of awareness of the 211 hotline that supports our local community. During this day United Way chapters across the country work together to spread awareness of the 211 hotlines that link people in need to agencies that can support them in their community.
For anybody unaware of the 2-1-1 program, it is an informational call center that aims to direct vulnerable and at-need individuals to resources available to them within the community. Although the helpline does not provide direct access to resources, it does function as a liaison to bring those in need of resources and those who can provide those resources together.
The helpline can provide support for basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, rent or utility assistance. Physical and mental health resources such as support groups, drug or alcohol intervention and rehabilitation services are available. Employment services such as job training and education programs can be accessed through the helpline. Support for families, children, the elderly and those with disabilities are available through programs such as meals on wheels, homemaker services, adaptive aids, after-school programs, tutoring and child care services.
If you find yourself in need of any of these services, please do not hesitate to call. The call is completely confidential, and the 2-1-1 call specialists have been hired for their position because they have an intrinsic desire to help. They understand that this past year has been a struggle for so many in our community with the pandemic, inflation, supply chain crisis, gas prices, stock market fluctuations and many other factors having put an undue burden on those who were struggling even before any of these problems came into play. These call specialists have an arsenal of support systems at their disposal and know the best way to use them to produce the desired results.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia is committed to improving the lives of those in our community and believe that one of the best ways to do that is to assist in improving the health, education and financial stability of our community members. The 2-1-1 program is one of the ways that the United Way of Southern West Virginia is helping to address and improve those needs. By providing resources to problems, we are able to give hope and determination to those who need it most.
At the United Way of Southern West Virginia we know that “Change Doesn’t Happen Alone.” That is why we need all the community support that we can muster. If you or somebody that you know would be interested in supporting the United Way of Southern West Virginia or supporting our 2-1-1 hotline, you can contact the United Way of Southern West Virginia by calling 304-253-2111, visiting us at 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801, visiting our website at unitedwayswv.com, or mailing us at PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.