1933 Isotta-Fraschini wins best of show honors at 2021 Greenbrier Concours d'Elegance

The 1933 Isotta-Fraschini Tipo 8A Sports Tourer owned by Stephen Plaster of Lebanon, Missouri, was presented with the Best of Show Award at The 2021 Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance. The Best of Show trophy was created on property at America’s Resort by Virtu Glass and went to the finest car on the field of more than 90 cars. Photo courtesy The Greenbrier.