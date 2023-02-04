The spring semester has kicked into full gear, and I wish the weather would catch up.
Loaded with 17 credits, most days are filled with sitting through long lectures, violently scribbling notes, and attempting to catch quick snack breaks between subjects. Once the sun sets, still much too early for my liking, much studying is still to be accomplished. And, of course, the day can’t be complete without the complimentary social media scroll that is to be done daily by every person in this generation and beyond. This end-of-day reward scroll is best enjoyed with a bag of buttery popcorn or a warm cup of tea to help set the mood.
While the stress of six classes, and extracurriculars, can become a bit tiresome at times, the utter exhaustion felt some days can typically be cured by a large and deliciously deluxe plate of chicken alfredo. This is one of my many college guilty pleasures, which I indulge in way too often, especially when it’s cold outside. Deep in a cheesy coma, I plan to have a salad for dinner as I’m concerningly challenged, attempting to think of the last fresh vegetable I ate. Though I am a girl who sticks to her plans most of the time, this recurring plan is quickly and shamelessly shattered almost instantaneously every time. As I am stepping in from the brisk outdoors, damp from the slushy downpour I trekked through, the salty and comforting scent of fries, typically the third potato rendition of the day, almost always grabs my attention first, leading me to pass the salad bar, barely batting an eye.
Though this diet may seem unhealthy to some, the hilly terrains of Elkins like to remind me that all my food choices aren’t bad enough to lead to irreversible consequences. Yes, I may feel as though I’m turning into a potato by Wednesday evening, but by Thursday afternoon and at least two round trips through campus, this feeling has been walked off, just in time to fill myself with more greasy, soul-quenching food for lunch. I somehow always knew potatoes and cheese were the backbones of a full and happy life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.