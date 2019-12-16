Created by a local artist more than 60 years ago, a life-size nativity is now displayed in the sanctuary of Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg.
Doris Caldwell’s artwork, featuring figures and scenes fashioned out of paper and found items, often contained representations of the people she knew around Lewisburg and from her husband’s hardware store.
According to a press release issued by the Greenbrier Historical Society, in the late 1950s Caldwell hand-crafted and sculpted the life-size figures of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus for the Old Stone Church, where she was a member. During the Christmas season each year, the figures were placed in a stable constructed outdoors on the left side of the church. In later years, Caldwell added the three wise men — one of whom resembled Dr. Floyd Courtney, who was the church’s minister — to the display.
Because of damage from the elements, the nativity eventually was moved inside the church, first into the chapel (activity room) and then into the sanctuary.
Over the years, the figures suffered some damage, but the faces were unscathed. All have now been repaired, the press release indicates.
The Greenbrier Historical Society’s North House Museum also has on display several dioramas created by Caldwell. The artist crafted these self-contained smaller works with different themes, such as a holiday dinner where the table is so heavily laden with food, it crashes to the floor, or the interior of the Caldwell Hardware store with its regular denizens “well-represented and recognizable,” according to the release.
•••
People are welcome to visit the Old Stone Church during this Christmas season to view the life-size nativity from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Caldwell’s dioramas can be viewed at the North House Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.
