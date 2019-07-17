ACE Adventure Resort raft guide William “Chickenhead” Canaday, 53, and a guide for 28 seasons on the river, shares his experiences as a white water rafting professional and the story of how he got his head turning nickname.
Currently in the middle of rafting season and nearing Gauley season — West Virginia rafting companies’ most popular season that lasts from September to mid-October — Canaday, who has been an ACE raft guide for ten years and head of the maintenance department for five, lives his dream each day that he goes out on the water.
“I love what I do and I couldn’t ask for a better way to make a living,” the seasoned raft guide said.
According to Canaday, his love for the water started when he was very young.
A native of Raleigh Country, Canaday grew up in a “blue collar family.”
“I’m very much a local Appalachian, born and raised in Crab Orchard. My father was a railroad worker and my mother was a bookkeeper.”
Thinking back, Canaday recalled the many weekends he spent as a child at his family’s camp above Sandstone Falls — the very place where his love for the water was nurtured.
“I grew up on the river. Its more of who I am than what I do,” he said. “The river has done everything in my life”
Apart from his constant connection to the water, Canaday also attributed his love of rating to the influence of his older brother — the very person who dubbed Canaday “Chickenhead.”
“My brother was one of the original rafting pioneers in the area. I grew up watching him and when I hit 20, I went into the rafting business myself. I never looked back.”
As for the nickname, Canaday shared the infamous story of how he earned the name of his rafting alter ego.
“My brother was kind of a wild one. He used to fight chickens back in the day and one weekend he asked me to take care of his chickens while he was gone,” Canaday laughed before continuing. “He came back and I obviously hadn’t taken care of his chickens.”
Outraged, Canaday’s brother yelled out “Chickenhead!” and the name stuck.
“Somehow the name got out at the company and it spiraled way out of control. I tried to fight people on it, but eventually I just embraced it. I’ve gotten a lot of mileage out of the name. People who come to raft may not remember much about the day or the experience, but they’ll remember their raft guide, Chickenhead.”
Over his three-decade career as a free agent, Canaday worked for three other rafting companies full-time before making his way to ACE Adventure Resort in Oak Hill.
“With my experience and reputation, I could go anywhere, but this is my home,” he explained. “This is where I grew up, this is where I met the lady I had my son with, not to mention West Virginia has more and better-quality white water rafting than anywhere in the nation.”
While Canaday said the mountain state’s white water is incomparable, he has enjoyed other state’s white water recreationally. Recently, he made his third rafting trip down the Colorado River — a 255-mile trip that takes 21 days to complete.
“Rafting the Colorado River is a once in a lifetime experience and I can’t wait to go back. Being down there in the Grand Canyon really gives you a new perspective. You realize how microscopic humans truly are.”
As remarkable as rafting can be, Canaday made a point to mention that the job (and hobby) comes with its own set of unpredictable dangers.
“Honestly, every day is scary. You never know what could happen out there,” he said while mentioning the broken ribs, blown out eardrums, torn muscles and many scrapes and bruises he’s suffered out in the field.
“The river always finds a way to humble you and its humbled me many times. In the end its just a regular workday; mine is just a little different than everyone else’s.”
When he is working, Canaday specified that it’s the people that make it all worth it.
“… the river is what gives us our kicks and fun, but what I enjoy the most is the people. Each day is a different deal. Somedays it is a challenge, but other days you get the coolest people on your raft that you just want to run off and join the circus with. Those are the days we live for.”
At 53, Canaday has made no signs of retiring anytime soon. In fact, he said this is only the beginning.
Having recently transitioned into a primal diet — a lifestyle based on eating the foods that primitive humans would have eaten — Canaday says the change has only improved his ability to guide.
“I’m in the best shape of my life. Rafting used to wear me out. I’d work for three days and then I would need three days to recover. Now a workday is just part of my regular exercise routine.”
“I didn’t start living ‘til I was 50 and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. My good friend once said, ‘As long as my body allows me, I’m going to guide’ and the same goes for me.”