Lieutenant trading uniform for different kind of service

Law enforcement has been more than a career for Wyoming County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Johnson. It’s been a way of life.
During the height of the pandemic, law enforcement couldn’t shelter at home like the vast majority of people. Instead, they were on the front lines every day.
Johnson, however, wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“I’ve watched people die. I’ve helped people live. I’ve seen close friends killed,” he said of his 27-year career.
As of June 30, Johnson is trading his uniform for public service of a different kind – teaching.
He will be teaching law enforcement and public safety at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center when classes begin in the fall.
Research indicates there is a need for the class, Johnson explained.
In addition to the Sheriff’s Department, the county has three municipalities with police departments, a State Police office, and the Division of Natural Resources – all of which hire law enforcement officers.
“We hope to draw anyone interested in law enforcement,” Johnson said.
In addition to Westside and Wyoming County East high students, the class will also be of interest to – among others – lawyers, corrections officers and criminal justice students, Johnson believes.
“There is already a lot of interest,” he said.
Teaching is nothing new to Johnson. A veteran firefighter who is now the assistant chief of the Wyoming County Fire Company and president of the Wyoming County Fire Association, he’s been teaching fire and public safety classes for several years.
“This will just be in a different setting,” Johnson said.
“This will take me off the streets, but keep me in law enforcement.”
Johnson said he will miss his co-workers and talking with the public.
“I’ve worked with some really great guys over the years and I’ll remember every one of them.
“I’ll miss the camaraderie, the jokes, the cutting-up, the friendships,” he said.
Over the years, Johnson has also seen numerous changes.
When he began in 1994, everybody didn’t have a cell phone with a camera, he said, and there wasn’t so many different forms of social media.
“You got to go out every day and actually be a police officer. Now, it seems people are looking for a reason to hate the police.
“This job will give me a change of pace and a new challenge. Hopefully, I will make a difference,” Johnson said.
“I hope to be molding future law enforcement officers.”