The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will host an African percussion concert featuring Sarah Hann at 6 p.m. Thursday.
In addition to providing information about African music, Hann will perform traditional Shona pieces on the mbira dzavadzimu from Zimbabwe. She will also play the djembe and riq, which are also percussion instruments.
People attending the concert are encouraged to ask questions and will be given the opportunity to try out the instruments. Light refreshments will be available at the end of the evening.
The library is at 344 W. Main St. Call 304-536-1171 for additional information.
Tina Alvey