Library exhibit celebrating NASA's Katherine Johnson

The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will commemorate the life and contributions of the late NASA mathematician and Spa City native Katherine Coleman Johnson with a special exhibit that will be open to the public from March 9 through March 14.
Featuring photos of Johnson’s life in White Sulphur Springs and at NASA, as well as including a continuous audiovisual loop commemorating her many awards and achievements, the exhibit will be displayed in the library’s Joshua McKinley Coleman Community Room. The room is dedicated to the memory of Johnson’s father, who worked as a custodian at the former library building. Johnson credited her father with the gift for numbers that led to her crucial role in developing the U.S. space program, beginning in the 1950s.
She passed away last month in Virginia at the age of 101.
Admission to the library’s exhibit is free. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
The library is housed in the Katherine Coleman Johnson Building in White Sulphur at 344 W. Main St.
For additional information, call 304-536-1171.
Tina Alvey