I
t started with a Facebook post.
Like many posts on Facebook, this post was complaining about a problem. In this case the place was Hinton and the problem was abandoned shopping carts in town.
But unlike most people instead of chiming in with his own thoughts on the problem, Summers County Library Director Austin Persinger worked on finding a solution.
It was the middle of November when Persinger saw a Facebook post from the Hinton Police Department regarding abandon shopping carts all over town.
Written partly in capitol letter, the post told residents that it was “unlawful to remove shopping carts, buggies, from the store owner’s property.”
In the comments, the police department further explained that they would not detain people they saw using the cart outside a store’s property, but they could inflict punishment if they witnessed someone taking a cart and then not returning it, saying they could charge a person with stealing
The post went on to say that abandoned shopping carts littered throughout town made the community look bad to tourists, visitors and residents.
While many people commenting on the posts agreed with the police department, others pointed out that those taking the carts from stores did so because they had no other means of transporting th 1eir groceries from the store to their home.
Persinger said the majority of grocery stores in Hinton are located about two miles away at the base of a steep hill.
For many in the community who are poor, disabled or don’t have the use of a car, Persinger said they rely on the cart and asking them to add an additional four miles to their trip just to return a cart after already walking two miles down a hill and two miles up a hill with a full cart, just seemed unreasonable.
Persinger said the post did not sit well with him, but it wasn’t until the next morning that he thought of a way to help address the problem.
“So instead of doing an all-caps response (to the Facebook post) I bided my time and the next morning when I was walking my dogs, I had one of those little ‘Aha’ moments,” he said. “I had a thought that the library could seek donations to buy some sort of cart that we could check out to people.”
Persinger thought was that since the library was already in the businesses or loaning out books to people, why not carts as well.
Persinger said he posted his idea in the comments of the Hinton Police Department’s post to let everyone know that the Summers County Public Library was seeking donations to purchase carts for the community to check out to carry their groceries.
As of last week, Persinger said the project was fully funded and he was able to purchase five collapsible wagons that people can check out at the library for five days in order to do their grocery shopping.
“Had I been more observant I would have noticed it was something we should have offered to the mix sooner, but it escaped me until that moment,” he said. “I long thought we desperately need some sort of public transportation down here that we do not have. It’s a real problem for a lot of people and this only slightly addresses that.”
One of the wagons has already been put to good use by Xander Dianen.
Dianen said it was a freeing experience going into the grocery store and not having to limit purchases based on what could be carried.
“I’m vegan so a lot of vegan specialty items are expensive, so I always grab them when they are discounted,” Dianen said. “Things in bulk are cheaper generally but when you’re poor and carrying your groceries in bags and a backpack, I have to consider the weight of things.
“Recently, for the holidays, potatoes have been on sale for $2 for a 10-pound bag. That’s an amazing deal, but when I’m walking, I have to consider do I get 10, one-pound things or this one 10-pound bag of potatoes that I have to carry up this hill.”
On the first day with the library wagon, Dianen was able to load it with two 10-pound bags of potatoes, in addition to several other necessities, and wheel it all home with ease.
“A lot of us have been trained to look at poor people as a problem and as the issue and so often the response is to hide it,” Dianen said. “As someone who is a member of the community, (the library) stepping up and just wanting to help people, I think it’s great.”
Witht the wagon, Dianen was able to get groceries for the entire month instead of just a week’s worth.
Persinger said he’s been pleased with the wagons’ usage so far and hopes word about them spreads. Persinger said the library has the funds to purchase at least five more buggies but is waiting for feedback from the people using them to find out which type of cart would best fit everyone’s needs.
For anyone looking to check out a wagon, Persinger said there are a few rules each person will have to agree to.
The rules include not using them to transport people, returning them within five days, not overloading the wagons and not damaging them.
Persinger said he believes community members using the wagons from the library will be more willing take care of and return them because they don’t belong to the library but to the community itself.
“I think that explaining to people the importance of these shared items, I feel like it’s a lot more difficult for somebody to steal or damage or misused something that belongs to me and also belongs to you and belongs to our elderly neighbor who struggles to carry her groceries up the hill,” he said. “That’s where the education part comes in. Trying to teach people that we’re all on the same page about the shared resources that belong to everybody.”