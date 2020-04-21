Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs and surrounding areas will be featured in a new episode of “Road Trip Masters” premiering on the Discovery Channel at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Footage for the episode was filmed at such local landmarks as the Greenbrier River Trail, the General Lewis Inn, The Greenbrier resort and the French Goat restaurant in July of last year.
The unscripted television show is built around the road adventures of teachers Nick Kessler and Brian Fulmer, who spend their summers tooling through small-town America in a 1968 drop-top Cadillac. At each stop on their tour, the two buddies sample the local food, lodging and adventures and then share the highlights with the show’s audience.
According to Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Kara Dense, the Lewisburg/White Sulphur episode will eventually also be available on Amazon Prime.
— Tina Alvey